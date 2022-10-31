The 1A Movie Club: Horror for Halloween

It’s Halloween—a day for adrenaline, heart-pumping terror.

Whether it’s a killer clown, a horrifying AirBnB experience, or a masked serial killer who’s been on the loose for over 40 years, this year’s horror films are sure to terrify you somehow.

And 2022 has been a banner year for the genre, with some scary movies making 10 or even 20 times their budget.

What films are worth the nightmares? And how has the genre handled a post-pandemic cinema landscape? We talk through recent watches, the best horror of 2022, and where the genre may be heading next on this spooky edition of the Movie Club.

