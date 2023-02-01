Facing federal pressure, six states found a way to conserve Colorado River water

The western U.S. is in a megadrought and the seven states that could do something about it are still squabbling. Most of them anyway.Lake Mead and Lake Powell provide water to millions of people, but their water levels have recently hit record lows.

The federal government tasked Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and California with figuring out how to make significant cuts to their usage. Six states agreed on a plan by Tuesday’s deadline. But California held out and stuck to a separate proposal.

What do these plans mean for the 40 million people who rely on the river for their water?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5