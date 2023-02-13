Gallery: Open House Highlights
1 of 20 — 3ladiesinadvertising.JPG
Our friends from Media Partners, Inc, joined in the fun for the Open House!
2 of 20 — SueBentley.JPG
WVTF contributing listener Sue Bentley enjoyed the Open House event.
3 of 20 — Dana&guestoutdoorsign.JPG
Incoming WVTF Friends Council President Dana Martin (right) and guest pose before stepping inside for open house festivities.
4 of 20 — DutchieDaveJess.JPG
Community Engagement Coordinator Dutchie Morelli, News Director Dave Seidel and news intern Jess Britton in the news room during the open house.
5 of 20 — BrogansloveIQ.JPG
Long time WVTF underwriters the Brogans (from Brogan Insurance) at our open house.
6 of 20 — Fowler,Anne,others.JPG
WVTF Corporate Underwriting Representative Anne Booze Adams, Carl York of Acuity Marketing & Consulting, retired WVTF Corporate Support Manager Roger Fowler, and former WVWR News director Marshall Moore socialize during the open house.
7 of 20 — Lookingatphotos.JPG
Open House guests looked at old photos featuring station history as well as NPR personalities past and present.
8 of 20 — memorylanewideshot.JPG
Photos and news clippings depicting WVTF's 50-year history were on display during the event.
9 of 20 — Mattionis.JPG
Former News/Program Director Rick Mattioni stopped by with his wife Cathy.
10 of 20 — Shivelyonduty.JPG
Weekend Edition host Jim Mathews helped at the event and got to meet listeners who are enjoying hearing him on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
11 of 20 — Rabbitearsphotobomb.JPG
No party is complete without a photo bomb!
12 of 20 — Oldmicflag.JPG
Relics from days gone by: An old WVTF news mic flag, and rolodex from the news room.
13 of 20 — swagtable.JPG
The free swag table was a big hit... listeners helped themselves to t-shirts, books, mugs and more!
14 of 20 — thespreadcenterstage.JPG
Center Stage Catering put on quite a spread.
15 of 20 — CalebwithCenterStageCatering.JPG
Thank you Caleb, and everyone else from Center Stage Catering!
16 of 20 — crowdinstudio.JPG
Live jazz was a highlight of the open house. Thanks to WVTF Station Manager Roger Duvall (drums), pianist Tom Floyd and former WVTF jazz host Charlie Perkinson (bass) for playing!
17 of 20 — Dutchiesinging.JPG
Coordinator of Community Engagement Dutchie Morelli sang a few tunes with the trio.
18 of 20 — Glennspeechopenhouse.JPG
Retired WVTF Station Manager Glenn Gleixner addresses the crowd during a brief welcome at the open house.
19 of 20 — Rogeropenhousespeech.JPG
WVTF and RADIO IQ Station Manager Roger Duvall addresses the crowd during the open house, letting them know there's plenty more special events coming during 2023's 50th anniversary of the station!
20 of 20 — TwoladiesloveIQ.JPG
Thanks to everyone who attended our Open House, and to all the listeners who have helped WVTF stay on the air for 50 years. Here's to 50 more!
