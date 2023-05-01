© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The past, present, and future of nursing in America

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published May 1, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
Nurse checks on a patient in the acute care COVID-19 unit at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.
Nurse checks on a patient in the acute care COVID-19 unit at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.

Nurses, in many ways, are the backbone of the U.S. healthcare system.

After the pandemic ravaged hospitals around the country, many nurses are trading in their scrubs and leaving the workforce in record numbers.

The low rates of hiring, difficulty of training, and high rates of turnover have resulted in a nursing shortage. It’s making it harder for hospitals to care for sick residents.

How has the profession evolved into what it is today? How can hospitals better serve their nurses?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Lauren Hamilton