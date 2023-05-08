Economy rebounds after a tough week, but experts urge caution

After a tough week, Friday provided the U.S. economy with some rare optimism. Shares in regional banks — including the previously vulnerable PacWest — rebounded. April’s job report showed more than 253,000 jobs were added, soundly beating expectations.

However, concerns still remain about the overall health of the economy. Layoffs rose in March and the recent bank collapses still have some market watchers nervous. One of the financial watchers urging caution right now is Jill Schlesinger, who joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes. She’s a CBS News business analyst and host of the podcast “Jill On Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

