Phoenix melts in a record streak of days over 110 degrees. And it's not over yet
"Record breaking" loses some of its wow factor when that record just keeps getting broken. Tuesday marked 26 consecutive days in Phoenix, Az. with a temperature over 110 degrees.
Who are they?
What's the big deal? This kind of heat isn't just uncomfortable, it can be deadly.
What are people saying? NPR's Juana Summers spoke with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Tuesday about the heatwave. Here's what she said.
On clearing out the city's largest homeless encampment:
Our priority is to get people into indoor shelter. Thanks to our partnership with the Biden administration, we now have hundreds of millions of dollars that we can put towards indoor air-conditioned shelters. So that is our top priority. We have a robust network of cooling centers — about 60 through 62 in our region — and those can be important. But my goal would be to get people inside an air-conditioned environment.
On protecting people working outside, like construction workers:
One of the things that we are going to mark for the first time this Thursday is the city is investing in container storage housing, which can be built indoors in air-conditioned environments and then installed on site using a crane. So it is much less exposure for our construction workers, and we're hopeful that with making more of the process indoors, they will be safer and better off.
So, what now? Mostly, just waiting for it to cool off.
