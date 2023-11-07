The 1A Movie Club sees 'Priscilla'

14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu met 24-year-old Elvis Presley at a military base in Germany in 1959. About eight years later, they were married.

Many people know Priscilla Presley’s life in snapshots, especially ones with Elvis. Those snapshots get brought to life in “Priscilla,” the on-screen translation of Presley’s memoir “Elvis and Me.” It’s written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

What does “Priscilla” convey about the life of its namesake? Is there a right way to remember people in the orbit of stardom?

