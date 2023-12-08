Beatbox House continues tradition of traveling abroad as cultural ambassadors

Click here for the original audio.

The U.S. State Department has been sending American musicians abroad as cultural ambassadors since the 1950s. This year, the Brooklyn-based group the Beatbox House continued that tradition, traveling to Asia for beatbox competitions, workshops, and collaborations with local artists.

Celeste Headlee meets a couple of members of the group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.