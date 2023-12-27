© 2023
Head Start helps low-income families with early childhood education. But it's short on teachers

Published December 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST
A classroom at ABCD Head Start in East Boston. (Emily Piper-Vallillo/WBUR)
Head Start programs nationwide struggle to keep up with the demand for affordable child care. Program administrators say wages are so low it is hard to attract teachers.

Many of these families rely on Head Start, a federal program that offers services for free to children under the age of five. But the program can’t get enough teachers.

WBUR’s Emily Piper-Vallillo reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

