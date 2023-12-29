Pistons equal losing streak record with last-gasp Celtics loss

The Detroit Pistons lost in overtime to the Boston Celtics to equal the NBA record for most consecutive losses Thursday night. The game was far closer than expected, but at one point the Celtics — who have the best record in the NBA — were down 21 points and worked their way back to tie at the end of regulation. The Pistons are now equal with the Philadelphia 76ers record set across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons of 28 losses.

A. Sherrod Blakely, NBA columnist and Boston University lecturer, was watching the game and joins Deepa Fernandes for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.