Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with former Watergate and federal prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks about the legal arguments that will be made in a Washington D.C. appeals court Tuesday morning about whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution related to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.