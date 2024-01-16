Republican presidential race heads to New Hampshire after Trump's clear victory in Iowa Caucus

Former President Donald Trump’s landslide win during Monday night’s Iowa Caucus reaffirmed his hold on the Republican voter base. As the Republican presidential hopefuls gear up for the next primary in New Hampshire, they may be recalibrating their strategies.

We break down the implications of Monday night’s caucus results with NPR political correspondent Don Gonyea.

And, Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, discusses Trump’s Iowa Caucuses win and what it says about how the Republican party has shifted and how Trump’s legal battles could influence his campaign.

