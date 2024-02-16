Alexei Navalny, vocal Putin critic, dies, Russia’s prison service says

World leaders are reacting to the Russian state media reports that imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died this morning in the so-called “Polar Wolf” colony, among Russia’s harshest prison systems.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the death “underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built,” adding that Russia is responsible.

CNN chief global affairs correspondent Matthew Chance joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.