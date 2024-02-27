Songs are speeding up, and social media is the reason

Music habits are changing because of social media. Many musicians are now issuing songs at faster tempos to make them easier to use on TikTok, and people are writing ultra-short songs for the same reason. Some of the bestselling songs from last year were reboots of old songs, sped up.

Host Celeste Headlee talks with journalist Kieran Press-Reynolds.

