'Wait Wait' for March 2, 2024: Live in Austin with Danny Brown!

This week's show was recorded at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Danny Brown and panelists Peter Grosz, Alzo Slade and Karen Chee. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Lunar Tripper; MLB's VPL; Merriam-Webster Gives Us Something To Talk About

Panel Questions

Mini Minimalists

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a winner suffering a setback, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz rapper Danny Brown on author Dan Brown

Danny Brown reshaped Detroit's rap scene with XXX, and in 2021, moved to Austin to do it all again. His new album Quaranta is an exploration of addiction and aging. He may be the greatest Danny Brown, but what does he know about best-selling author Dan Brown?

Panel Questions

Home Shopping At Home; We Give One Last Hoot

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: The Truth About Old Grapes; Breaking The Breakfast Rule; The Honda Accordion

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that they've given us permission to end sentences with prepositions, what will Merriam-Webster allow us to do next.

