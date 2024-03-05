Abandoned oil wells are leaking greenhouse gases. Taxpayers are on the hook to clean them up

Planet-warming methane is seeping out of old oil and gas wells nationwide. State and federal authorities have set aside billions of dollars to plug those leaks, but that money will cover just 2% of the total cost.

That’s according to a new investigation by ProPublica, which Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses with reporter Mark Olalde.

