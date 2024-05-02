Mayors address homelessness, affordable housing at White House

Mayors from across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to speak with policymakers at the White House and members of Congress about getting more federal help to address the crisis in homelessness and the urgent need for affordable housing.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Hillary Schieve, the mayor of Reno, Nevada, and the president of the United States Conference of Mayors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR