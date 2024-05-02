© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:37 PM EDT
A Palestinian youth bikes past the damaged Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
A Palestinian youth bikes past the damaged Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Hamas this week to negotiate a deal for a ceasefire in its conflict with Israel. However, Hamas leaders don’t want to accept the deals that have been offered as none guarantee an end to Israel’s bombardment of Palestinian-occupied areas.

Colombia became this week the largest nation to break diplomatic ties with Israel over its actions in Gaza. Colombian President Gustavo Petro described said actions at a rally this week as “genocidal.”

In Australia, President Anthony Albanese is taking a stand against domestic violence, describing the crime as a “national crisis.”

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5