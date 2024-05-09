The state of the student protests in support of Palestinians

Protests around Israel’s war in Gaza continue to rock university campuses across the country.

Many institutions, including Columbia where the protests began, have canceled their main commencement ceremonies or scaled back their plans.

Police have broken down tent encampments on quads and cleared out protesters holed up in buildings. Hundreds of students have been arrested or suspended.

Where do the protests now stand? And what do students make of universities’ response to them? We talk to a journalist in Austin who’s followed protests at University of Texas at Austin for months.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5