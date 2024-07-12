The News Roundup - Domestic

Question marks continue to plague the candidacy of President Joe Biden. Prominent democrats began wondering whether the commander-in-chief is the best person to stand against former President Donald Trump in November following a poor debate performance.

The GOP is reworking its platform ahead of the Republican National Convention, softening some of the more intense portions that have received media attention. Former Vice President Mike Pence called the move a “profound disappointment.”

Boeing is set to plead guilty to criminal fraud charges related to the crashes of two 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

