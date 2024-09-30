Sound Bites: The art of fall food preservation

In this edition of Sound Bites, we’re talking about the art of food preservation.

Pickling, canning, pie fillings and jams. We ask master food preserver Christina Ward about the best ways to save the last of your summer fruits and veggies, and what you can preserve as the fall harvest begins. And “Gastropod” co-host Nicola Twilley joins us to shed some light on how to better use the refrigerator to keep food fresh.

Is there something in the garden that needs saving before it goes bad? Eyeing something at the farmer’s market, but not sure how to save it for the colder months? We get into it.

If you’re looking for preservation recipes or have questions about how to preserve something, check out the National Center for Home Food Preservation at the University of Georgia.

