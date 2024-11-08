Music producer Joe Boyd's new book is a musical journey around the world

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on June 2, 2025. Click here for that audio.

Music Producer Joe Boyd has been an influential force working with artists like Pink Floyd, Nick Drake and R.E.M. His new book “And the Roots of Rhythm Remain: A Journey Through Global Music” is a reflection on his musical accomplishments around the world.

Journalist Betto Arcos reports.

Songs mentioned in ‘And the Roots of Rhythm Remain’

“Boman’o nga,” Les Bantous de la capital

“Raga Desh,” Ravi Shankar

Ivo Papasov on “Nightmusic”

“Under African Skies,” Paul Simon

“Chan Chan,” Buena Vista Social Club

