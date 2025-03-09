This Women's History Month, readers tell NPR about the women who changed their lives

In 1982, the U.S. celebrated its first Women's History Week. Four years later, Congress passed a law designating March as Women's History Month. Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of proclamations to celebrate the achievements women have made in U.S. history.

This month, NPR's Up First newsletter celebrates the women who have made the biggest difference in readers' lives. Nearly 200 people shared stories of women who have profoundly changed or impacted their lives. From mothers to mentors, daughters, spouses and more, here are a few stories of the women who have changed readers' lives.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity. Editor's Note: One of the following stories mentions suicide. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 9-8-8 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Mother figures

A fearless mother

Kathleen Moffitt's mother, Rebecca, struggled with depression during her life and survived cancer three times. Despite this, Moffitt says she and her two siblings grew up safe, confident and secure.

"She made sure we all had the opportunities we wanted and pushed us to be brave in the world." The 42-year-old from Stone Mountain, Ga., continued to learn lessons from her mother, even after her sudden death from sepsis. "I never imagined her death would teach me too … of life, of love, of grief, of what the fullness of life is about."

Breaking the cycle

Christa McCall credits her mother's decision to leave her abusive father for giving her the life she enjoys today. McCall's mom was married at 18 and found herself at 32 with three children and no work experience.

"My mother was able to break the cycle for us," she said. "Now as an older woman, I think of how scared she must have been going out on her own, finding work and securing a home for us. But she did it. She changed my and my sister's life by being fearless.

A grandma's love

Destiny Clifford says her parents and stepfather were physically and emotionally abusive. At 14, her grandmother, Shirley Scott, saved her from them. "I didn't believe I deserved love or anything good. She changed all that," she said. "Because of her, I am still here and have come to love my existence."

A shining light

Kristine Oakhurst describes her stepmom, Mae Fleming, as her "shining light." She says the custody battle between her biological parents was filled with "hate and cruelty," and Fleming felt like the only person who really cared about her. Oakhurst lost contact with her biological father in adulthood and later learned that he and Mae had divorced. After searching for two years, she found a phone number she thought might be Fleming's.

"Once I had the number I felt both complete and total excitement and fear," she said. "What if she wasn't what I remembered? What if she wanted nothing to do with me? What if it isn't her?"

Oakhurst left a voicemail, and ten minutes later Fleming called back to welcome her with open arms.

"She is the kindest soul I have ever met," she said. "And now I have sisters! But more than anything, I have a mom again. And I've never felt more whole."

Teachers and mentors

"My greatest champion"

Sonia Diaz says she would not have been able to achieve her dreams of working in communications if it wasn't for Angela Sustaita Ruiz. Diaz started college at 26 years old. She wanted to advocate for multicultural communities. Sustaita, who was then a manager at Edelman, hired Diaz as an intern.

"From that day forward, she has been my greatest champion," Diaz said. "Angela spoke my name in rooms I wasn't in, created opportunities for me and ensured I had every resource I needed to achieve my dream of moving to Miami to launch my career. Diaz says she came to Miami 18 years ago with "nothing but ambition and Angela's unwavering belief in me." She now runs her own company. "I hope every person is lucky enough to have an Angela in their life — someone who believes in them before they even believe in themselves."

More than a music teacher

Maleah Chadwick began piano lessons with Dale Breau when she was seven years old and spent 11 years under her tutelage.

"Mrs. Breau turned out to be so much more than just a piano teacher," she said. "For the $8 she charged each visit, I gained a friend, mentor, tutor, counselor and support for my wildest dreams."

Chadwick began writing her own music in the fourth grade and could play 12 instruments by the time she graduated high school. When life got tough, Breau and Chadwick would sit and "talk through things that no one else seemed to understand." When words failed, they'd sit and play piano together.

"Mrs. Breau offered me something that will always lift my head above the water: the gift of music and creativity — but even more so the ability to believe in myself."

Sisters

Lessons for life

Cynthia Kellrey says there isn't one woman who has made a profound impact on her life — there are five. The 65-year-old is the youngest of six sisters. Though she says her "commanding, no-nonsense" mother was a positive influence and role model, she was "nothing in comparison to the five women who came before me in birth order." She says her sisters taught her everything.

"They taught me to be powerful and to use my voice for kind and good," Kellrey said. "They taught me never to let a man have the last word. They taught me the value of love and sisterhood. They taught me that surrounding yourself with the strength of a strong circle of women is one of life's greatest blessings."

Daughters

Someone to fight for

"My daughter has reignited my flame to continue fighting for a more fair and inclusive future," Sarah Humm said. "My baby has given me the confidence to breastfeed in public, educate my family on gender as a social construct, and have empathy for women and children In this country who travel to this country looking for a better life. My daughter has changed my life, and at only one, she is the most amazing girl I know."

A young role model

Ty Garrelts says no one has made him look inward into himself the way his daughter Leora has.

"For only being 8, she has a mind beyond standard," he said. "Her opinions on how things should work and her courage to correct what she thinks is wrong amazes me every day."

The 36-year-old says he strives to be as courageous, smart, strong and kindhearted as his daughter.

Community Heroes

What would Joanne do?

Krista Watson describes Joanne Dauphinee as a "small-town woman with a big vision" who "worked non-stop for women's rights on the local, state and national levels." Watson agreed to take in Dauphinee's cats after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"After she died was when I really got to know her," Watson said.

As she helped a mutual friend clear out Dauphinee's house, she learned about her persistence and her fierce, unwavering support and creativity for the women's movement.

"My house is now dotted with fridge magnets, political buttons, artwork and women's statements concerning our rights and how to protect them. My mantra has now become: WWJD (obviously, Joanne!). She has given me courage that I didn't think I had."

Caring for veterans

Nancy Burns works with Quilts of Valor in Connecticut, an organization that honors veterans with handmade quilts. David Burns says she's wrapped hundreds of veterans, and, in many cases, changed their lives for the better.

"Nancy is constantly looking for veterans she can wrap and spends hours on the phone with them — not to mention the many hours she spends making them quilts. She's truly a person who is changing the world one veteran at a time."

A community changemaker

Pam Cummings says becoming a mother led her to think outside of just herself. Her daughter is now 49 years old and launched a fiber business called Yarncom.

"Part of her business mission is to be involved in the community and provide a safe place for people to gather," Cummings said. "It's not just about making money. Heather has lifted many other women in her life through her dedication and mentoring. I stand in awe of her accomplishments, and she's not even close to being done."

Spouses

Sacrifice and patience

Tom Connelly was a widower with a 3-year-old son when he started dating Teresa. Teresa quickly learned sign language to communicate with Connelly's son Brendan, who is deaf. She left her job as a Cook County clerk in Chicago to be Brendan's full time mom. When they had two more children, Teresa started backyard sign language classes to make sure the whole family would stay close to Brendan.

Tom and Teresa Connelly have been married for more than thirty years. Their son, now 26, is a licensed massage therapist and actor. "I am extremely blessed and appreciative of her sacrifice, patience and hard work," Tom says. She has taught me how to raise a deaf child as well as two boys who themselves have made sacrifices for their brother and consider themselves best friends to each other."

"My best friend"

Keiran Smith said, "There honestly is not a direct way to explain or minimize into a short, sweet response" how much his fiancé has changed his life.

"She is my best friend, she has always shown a truly genuine smile that would brighten anyone's day and make the sun jealous," Smith said. "She's always looking out for others with her heart on their sleeve. She has truly opened my eyes to the world around me. I'm just grateful to have a woman like her in this great big world."

Friends

A priceless relationship gift

Kevin Pilgrim says his friend Stacy Forest works harder than anyone she knows.

"When you ask Stacy for help, she never says no. She cares deeply about others even when people do not see how much she cares," Pilgrim said.

When Pilgrim's mother was declining at a long-term care facility, Stacy accompanied him to visit her.

"When I was in a very dark period of my life coping with my mom, Stacy walked with me to make sure I found my way back to the light," Pilgrim added. "I keep telling her it is the kind of relationship gift that can never be repaid."

The power of platonic friendship

Jeremy Alvarez met his friend Ashley Stenzel when they were interns at an outdoor education school in 2013. Stenzel died by suicide just before they reached 10 years of friendship, in 2023.

"Ash left a profound impact on my life," Alvarez said. "Through our friendship, she taught me how to find peace with myself through outdoor experiences."

He says his little sister still recalls going on a hike with the two of them and hearing them tell each other "I love you."

"This taught my sister a healthy respect for male-female platonic friendships, and that being vulnerable with another human — even of the opposite sex — could be obtainable and maintainable," he said. "Ash had an unwavering optimism that I try to reach every day. True friendship, keeping an optimistic outlook, and paying attention to the mental health of those around me: These only scratch the surface of the impacts Ash has had on my life."



