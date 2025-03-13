As global tariff tensions rise, here's the latest on U.S. trade with top partners

In less than two weeks, President Trump has upended global markets by imposing tariffs on imports from several of America's top trading partners.

With the initial shock still settling in, countries are taking different approaches in response — while also struggling to keep up with Trump's unpredictable on-again, off-again trade policies.

The European Union and Canada moved quickly this week, announcing billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs. Others, like the United Kingdom, Mexico and China, are taking a more cautious approach.

Meanwhile, markets are in free fall, and economists are raising alarms about inflation and a possible U.S. recession.

Here's the latest on where things stand with some of America's biggest trading partners.

The European Union

The European Union announced $28 billion in retaliatory measures on Wednesday, including levies on Kentucky bourbon, jeans and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was acting to "protect consumers and business" after the Trump administration's move to place a 25% tariff on imports of steel and aluminum.

She defended the EU countermeasures as "strong, but proportionate," and said Brussels "will always remain open to negotiation."

The EU's retaliatory measures are scheduled to take effect in April, and will be introduced in two stages.

Starting April 1, the 27-nation bloc will reimpose $4.9 billion worth of tariffs that date back to Trump's first term.

On April 13, an additional round of new tariffs will be placed on over $19 billion worth of U.S. goods, subject to approval of EU member states. They would include levies on agricultural products, industrial machinery and household appliances. Some tariffs in this round would specifically target products produced in Republican states.

In response, on Thursday, Trump called the EU "the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World." He threatened to impose a 200% tariff on European alcohol.

The United Kingdom

Unlike the EU, the U.K. has taken what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls a more "pragmatic" approach, opting not to retaliate against Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.

"Obviously, like everybody else, I'm disappointed to see global tariffs in relation to steel and aluminium," Starmer told lawmakers Wednesday.

"But we will take a pragmatic approach. We are, as [Trump] knows, negotiating an economic deal which covers and will include tariffs if we succeed. But we will keep all options on the table."

The U.S. imports more than $450 million of steel from the U.K. annually.

Gareth Stace, the head of UK Steel, an industry group, says it's "hugely disappointing" and will "hit us hard."

The U.S. and U.K. are negotiating a bilateral trade deal, which would likely eliminate tariffs.

Canada

Canada imposed new retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Wednesday, targeting $20.6 billion in U.S. imports.

These measures, which took effect early Thursday, include a 25% tariff on $8.8 billion worth of U.S. steel products, $2 billion in aluminum products, and other goods such as sports equipment, cast iron and computers.

This marks the latest development in a dizzying tit-for-tat trade dispute between the two nations, sparked by Trump's 25% tariffs on most imports from Canada and Mexico, which took effect earlier this month.

Shortly after imposing the tariffs, Trump temporarily lifted them on automobiles and goods covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, delaying enforcement until April 2.

The back and forth didn't stop there.

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford imposed 25% retaliatory tariffs on electricity exports to Minnesota, Michigan and New York, and warned that electricity could be cut off entirely if Trump escalated the trade conflict.

In response, Trump proposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum, but reversed this decision 24 hours later.

Canada's finance minister, Dominic LeBlanc, along with Ontario Premier Ford will lead a trade delegation to Washington, D.C., on Thursday to meet with the Trump administration and discuss trade matters.

Mexico

Mexico had initially planned to impose retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but President Claudia Sheinbaum suspended these plans ahead of the April 2 deadline.

The tariffs on all auto imports and goods compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement were also postponed.

Mexico had indicated it would place levies on U.S. goods, but has opted to hold off for now.

China

China has taken a measured approach to the trade conflict.

While it has imposed countermeasures in response to the tariffs that have been introduced by the U.S. since President Trump took office, Beijing has generally responded more strategically.

Following Trump's new tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports, China pledged to take "all necessary measures" to protect its interests.

In addition to retaliatory tariffs, China has filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization.

On Tuesday, China's commerce ministry also summoned executives from Walmart to discuss reports that the U.S. retailer had instructed Chinese suppliers to reduce prices to absorb the costs of the tariffs, an issue closely monitored by Chinese authorities.

India

India had been bracing for tariffs from the Trump administration — while also trying to stay ahead of them. But New Delhi is also concerned about the impact on its manufacturing competitiveness.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Feb. 13 meeting with Trump in Washington, India preemptively cut tariffs on several goods, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a move seen as a goodwill gesture.

India's trade minister traveled to Washington last week to negotiate exemptions, but walked away empty-handed.

Trump singled out India in his recent speech announcing "reciprocal tariffs," signaling that more trade friction could be ahead.

Meanwhile, India's government is watching the U.S.-China trade tensions closely, hoping to benefit by potentially luring manufacturing from China over to India.

Brazil

Brazil's government has strongly condemned Trump's steel tariffs.

As the third-largest exporter of steel to the U.S., Brazil argues the 25% levy ignores long standing economic ties between the two countries.

Brazil has opted against immediate retaliation — for now. The Foreign Ministry says it will take steps to protect its steel industry and workers while continuing trade talks.

The Brazil Steel Institute also pushed back, noting that under Trump's first term, the U.S. and Brazil had agreed to export caps, which Brazil has honored. The group also pointed out that the U.S. runs a multi-billion-dollar trade surplus with Brazil.

While Brazil's steel sector braces for losses, its soybean farmers could see gains.

As other countries impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods, Brazilian soy exports just became a lot more competitive.

South Korea

South Korea's government declared an "emergency response mode" after the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. The move underscores the Trump administration's focus on reducing the U.S. trade deficit.

South Korea, the fourth-largest exporter of steel to the U.S., has sought an exemption. Now, its trade ministry is advising corporations on possible countermeasures, including shifting production to the U.S. or diversifying export markets.

In an effort to ease tensions, South Korea has pledged to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by increasing energy imports and expanding shipbuilding contracts for American buyers.

