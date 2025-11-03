Amid loss of federal food benefits, a potluck and food sharing in Charlottesville

On November 1st, federal SNAP food benefits for millions of Americans were paused for the first time since the country's largest anti-hunger program began six decades ago. But one local organization continues to share food and build community. WMRA’s Meredith McCool reports.

The mission of Food Not Bombs is to recover and share free food with the public without restriction. Todd Christian is a volunteer with the nonprofit.

TODD CHRISTIAN: Food Not Bombs is a voluntary organization that's been in Charlottesville at least 20 years, focused on donating food that is donated to us. So that can be local businesses with day-old bakery items. It can be farmers market gleanings. And this is all distributed once a week at IX Park, without any kind of barriers. It's also a bit of a social event. Every distribution also has a potluck, so we meet and share whatever food people bring as a meal together.

It may be too early to gauge the effects of the loss of federal food assistance benefits, but Christian emphasizes the solidarity generated by sharing food.

CHRISTIAN: Because of the season, we're getting less fresh produce donations. It seems like more people are bringing prepared food, and I think also enjoying the social aspect. So I don't know what would be driving that behavior, but I have noticed that – more people showing up just to be part of the potluck.

Food Not Bombs distributes food and hosts a potluck every Wednesday evening at 6:15 at IX Park in Charlottesville.