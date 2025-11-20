© 2025
2 Senators want to hold big tech accountable for harms caused by algorithms

By Steve Inskeep,
H.J. MaiMansee Khurana
Published November 20, 2025 at 4:51 AM EST
(From left) Sens. John Curtis, R-Utah, and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., discuss their joint effort to hold big tech accountable for harms caused by social media algorithms with NPR's Steve Inskeep on Nov. 18.
Zayrha Rodriguez
/
NPR
Social media companies and their respective algorithms have repeatedly been accused of fueling political polarization by promoting divisive content on their platforms. Now, two U.S. Senators have introduced legislation aimed at holding tech companies accountable for those business practices.

Sens. John Curtis, R-Utah, and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., joined Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep to talk about the impact of social media algorithms on U.S. politics and beyond and their plan to address it. Listen to the interview by clicking play on the blue box above.

Steve Inskeep
H.J. Mai
Mansee Khurana
