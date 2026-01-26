In solidarity with Minneapolis, Charlottesville protesters target Target

Charlottesville residents rallied Friday evening in solidarity with those in Minneapolis, where thousands took to the streets over immigration enforcement actions. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

(sound of protesters singing)

Anjoleigh Schindler / WMRA Protesters gather outside the Target on Route 29 in Charlottesville on Friday, Jan. 23, as part of a national day of solidarity with Minneapolis over ICE enforcement actions.

About 70 people gathered Friday evening outside the Target on Route 29 in Charlottesville, holding signs and calling on the corporation to restrict U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's access to its stores. The company is headquartered in Minnesota, and one store made headlines earlier this month when federal agents detained two of its employees, both citizens.

The local rally was organized by Indivisible Charlottesville, in response to the federal government's violent immigration crackdown in Minnesota and the resulting protest movement in the Twin Cities.

Within the first few minutes of the demonstration, Charlottesville police told protesters to vacate Target’s premises. The crowd then moved to line the road along Route 29, continuing chants and songs as cars passed.

Anjoleigh Schindler Attendees Lisa Lefay (left) and Bruce Benidt (right), who recently moved to Charlottesville from the Midwest, attended the rally in solidarity with friends protesting in Minnesota.

Some drivers shouted insults and leaned on their horns as they passed. At one point, a man in a pickup truck stopped near the protesters, yelled pro-Trump slogans and made obscene gestures before police told him to move along.

Dan Doernberg, one of the event organizers, said the protest was meant to pressure companies such as Target to refuse cooperation with immigration raids unless agents have signed judicial warrants.

DAN DOERNBERG: Charlottesville, like most of America and the civilized world, I would say, is just absolutely appalled at what’s going on in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They're protecting themselves against this militarized, out-of-control, totally brutal ICE, this new regime under Trump.

Among the attendees were Lisa Lefay and Bruce Benidt, who recently moved to Charlottesville from the Midwest. Lefay said they came out in solidarity with friends protesting back home.

LISA LEFAY: We’re from Minnesota, and we support the protests up there… ICE is just plain wrong.

(protesters singing "This Little Light of Mine")

Organizers say similar demonstrations were held nationwide Friday.