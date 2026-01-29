Charlottesville shelters offer respite from bitter temperatures

Charlottesville-area shelters and warming centers are continuing emergency operations this week as freezing temperatures persist across much of the region. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

As the region faces dangerously cold conditions, local shelters say they are still providing emergency space for unhoused residents and others in need of warmth.

In an update Wednesday, the Salvation Army reported five men stayed overnight in its “warm room,” an additional area on top of its 55-bed emergency shelter . Donald Wilson, the major commanding officer at the Charlottesville Salvation Army, says they’re in need of donations.

DONALD WILSON: We do need hand warmers. There is a segment of the community that tries their very best to ride these things out outside… Also, we can use more salt for our walkways. … Blankets, we can still use a few blankets. And another item we could use is non-perishable food items.

PACEM, a cold weather shelter that rotates locations, said it is currently sheltering 40 men and 12 women, and plans to remain open until nine a.m. each day for the next week — helping guests avoid dangerous early-morning cold while traveling to bus stops. Staff also arranged transportation recently for a mobility-impaired guest when regular transit options were unavailable.

The city of Charlottesville said demand at the Key Recreation Center warming site has remained low, with two people using the center Wednesday. Beginning Thursday, the facility will return to normal recreation hours, though residents will still be welcome to come inside to warm up.

Local partners are continuing hotel placements for unhoused residents as well. The city’s Department of Human Services said 74 people are currently being housed in 40 hotel rooms, extended through Monday with support from Albemarle County, mutual aid groups, and public fundraising through the nonprofit The Haven.

Virginia residents seeking shelter or warming resources can call 2-1-1 or visit https://211virginia.org/ for more information.