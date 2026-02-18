© 2026
Spanberger gives blessing to turn two more of Fort Monroe’s buildings into housing

WHRO | By Toby Cox
Published February 18, 2026 at 6:38 PM EST
Gov. Abigail Spanberger hands developer Edwin Gaskin the keys to two buildings at Fort Monroe. Gaskin will turn those vacant buildings into housing.
Photo by Toby Cox
Gov. Abigail Spanberger hands developer Edwin Gaskin the keys to two buildings at Fort Monroe. Gaskin's company, Echelon Resources, will turn those vacant buildings into housing.

Officials say the project will increase local housing supply while honoring the site’s historical significance. 

The hospital building at Fort Monroe, the decommissioned Army base and historic site in Hampton, has been vacant for more than a decade. But in the future, people will be able to call that building — or the old arsenal next to it — home.

The former hospital building at Fort Monroe will be turned into housing.
Photo by Toby Cox
The former hospital building at Fort Monroe will be turned into housing.

State and local officials announced plans to redevelop the historic structures into housing Wednesday. Gov. Abigail Spanberger handed the keys to the buildings to developer Edwin Gaskin, owner of Echelon Resources.

Housing is among Spanberger’s top priorities. On her first day as governor, she signed an executive order to increase the state’s housing supply. The order estimates the state is short nearly 300,000 affordable rental homes to meet demand.

The project at Fort Monroe is a prime example of “how you can connect today’s problems of housing affordability and lack of supply to celebrate, honor and recognize our past,” Spanberger said at the Fort Wednesday.

Fort Monroe is a National Historic Landmark and national monument. Point Comfort at Fort Monroe was the first landing of enslaved Africans in English North America.

Hampton Vice Mayor Steve Brown said the project will breathe new life into the historical site.

“The history is so proud and runs so deep,” Brown said. “The goal has been to preserve the history while at the same time developing this beautiful space through a public private partnership.”

The state’s Fort Monroe Authority and Echelon Resources will work together on the project. Echelon Resources is already redeveloping former barracks on Fort Monroe into apartments.

Gaskin said his task is to preserve the buildings’ history while making them relevant for the next couple generations.

“These buildings have long predated us, and if we do our jobs right, they will long outlast us,” he said.
Toby Cox
Toby is WHRO's business and growth reporter. She got her start in journalism at The Central Virginian newspaper in her hometown of Louisa, VA. Before joining WHRO's newsroom in 2025, she covered climate and sea-level rise in Charleston, SC at The Post and Courier. Her previous work can also be found in National Geographic, NPR, Summerhouse DC, The Revealer and others. The best way to reach her is at toby.cox@whro.org or 757-748-1282.
