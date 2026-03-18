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As oil and gas prices soar, some countries are ready with solar panels and EVs

WBUR
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

It’s not a great time to be a country that relies on imports of oil and gas as the war with Iran disrupts global energy markets. But countries that have invested in technologies like solar energy, batteries and electric vehicles are finding themselves less vulnerable to price shocks.

Energy experts say renewables and EVs are also energy security solutions.

NPR’s Julia Simon reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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