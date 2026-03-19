How the SAVE Act would work

President Trump is pressuring the Senate to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE Act, which already passed in the House. It would require people to prove they are citizens when registering to vote and show a photo ID to vote.

Republicans say it would tamp down on voting by non-citizens, but that is already against the law and a rare occurrence, according to experts. Some experts are concerned the law could disenfranchise many eligible voters.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Matthew Weil, vice president of governance at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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