The winners and losers of the first rounds of March Madness

There were some huge upsets in the first two rounds of the men’s March Madness competition, including the reigning champions crashing out to a ninth seed team. Fewer upsets were recorded in the women’s competition, but that’s set up some matchups between big contenders.

What should you expect from the Sweet 16 round? Host Robin Young puts that question and more to NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach.

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