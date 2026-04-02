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Documentary examines claims of voter intimidation, vote buying by Hungary's far-right prime minister

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 2, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

An important election is coming up on April 12 in Hungary. Far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party are seeking a fifth consecutive win.

“The Price of a Vote” documentary accuses the Hungarian prime minister’s far-right party of mass voter intimidation and vote buying.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with filmmaker Aron Timar, the film’s creator.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom