After Trump's mounting threats against Iran, U.S. and Iran reach two-week ceasefire agreement

After escalating threats on social media, President Trump says the United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal. The U.S. will stop its attacks if Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with NPR White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram about the reaction in Washington and what the deal calls for.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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