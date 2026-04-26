Trump doubts shooter motivated by Iran war as peace talks on hold

After a shooting incident at the White House Correspondent's Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, President Trump – who was rushed out of the room by the secret service after gunshots rang out – was asked at a press conference if he thought his war in Iran could be a motive.

"I don't think so, but you never know," the president replied, adding that more information about the motives of the shooter – who is in custody – would be released when available.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister plans to return to Islamabad Sunday — just a day after leaving — but has not confirmed whether he will meet with U.S. officials for potential peace talks.

According to Iranian state media, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will complete a planned trip to Oman but then make a return to Pakistan, which has emerged as a mediator in the conflict and hosted previous peace talks.

Trump on Saturday cancelled the U.S. negotiating team's planned second trip to Pakistan shortly after the Iranian foreign minister left, telling reporters he'd rejected a new peace proposal from Iran.

Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday that his country would not enter "forced negotiations" under pressure, threats, or a blockade.

Here's more news on the war in the Middle East:

Iran war mediator sends message to Trump

Numerous heads of state and officials sent well-wishes to Trump after the correspondent's dinner shooting incident. Among them were Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Netanyahu said on X he was shocked by what he called "the attempted assassination of President @realDonaldTrump last night in Washington, DC. We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong."

Dar, who has been mediating between Iran and the U.S., also posted on X.

"Deeply shocked by the cowardly shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. We are relieved that President Trump @realDonaldTrump, Vice President Vance @JDVance and First Lady are safe," he said.

"We strongly condemn all forms of violence which is enemy of diplomacy and intolerable in any civilized society. Our best wishes go out to @POTUS and the American people."

Turkey, Oman weigh in on war

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi was in Oman this weekend, where he met Sultan Haitham and discussed efforts to end the Iran war, according to Omani media.

"His Majesty the Sultan emphasised the critical importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy as the primary tools for addressing complex issues and establishing a firm foundation for lasting peace" the Muscat Daily newspaper reported.

Meanwhile Turkey's foreign minister held a phone call with U.S. negotiators, according to Turkish state media.

Fighting continues in Lebanon

Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered the Israeli military to "vigorously attack Hezbollah targets" in Lebanon.

His remarks late Saturday come as a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was extended for three weeks, according to President Trump.

But both sides have been claiming attacks in recent days.

Israel has carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon almost daily, against what it says are threats from Hezbollah.

Those strikes have killed at least two dozen people since the ceasefire went into effect, according to the Lebanese ministry of health. That includes prominent Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, who was killed while reporting.

Hezbollah says it has fired several rounds of rockets into northern Israel in response to what it says are Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

Many in Lebanon are closely watching the status of the U.S.-Iran peace talks, worried that if those talks fall apart, the war here will reignite in full.

Kat Lonsdorf in Beirut, Jane Arraf in Amman, Jordan, Durrie Bouscaren in Istanbul, and Kate Bartlett in Johannesburg contributed to reporting.

Copyright 2026 NPR