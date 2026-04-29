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Waynesboro YMCA installs new play technology with Augusta Health grant

WMRA | By Randi B. Hagi
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
Preschool students dance along with characters projected by the Lü Interactive Playground at the Waynesboro Family YMCA on April 29.
Randi B. Hagi
/
WMRA
Preschool students dance along with characters projected by the Lü Interactive Playground at the Waynesboro Family YMCA on April 29.

Thanks to a grant from Augusta Health, the Waynesboro Family YMCA has installed new technology in their lower gym that combines virtual and physical play. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

[children running around, laughing]

On a recent morning, 15 preschoolers scampered around a gymnasium at the YMCA. This gym was the recent beneficiary of a $13,000 grant from Augusta Health, which helped pay for a "Lü Interactive Playground." The Lü system is essentially a projector with colorful, ambient lighting and motion detecting cameras. It has a variety of games built in where kids can throw balls at targets projected on the wall, complete math and geography puzzles, or have a dance party.

[kids laughing, shouting over music]

The system also emits colorful, ambient lighting around the room.
Randi B. Hagi
/
WMRA
The system also emits colorful, ambient lighting around the room.

The Y serves around 150 children each year through their full-day preschool, after-school programs, and summer camps. This morning, the kids jumped and danced along with the animated characters on-screen.

Lü was founded by a father in Quebec in 2017, with the goal of elevating physical activity with immersive technology. Since then, it's been adopted by several school districts and community centers in North America and Europe, including nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School in Strasburg.
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Randi B. Hagi
Randi B. Hagi first joined the WMRA team in 2019 as a freelance reporter. Her work has been featured on NPR and other NPR member stations; in The Harrisonburg Citizen, where she previously served as the assistant editor;The Mennonite; Mennonite World Review; and Eastern Mennonite University's Crossroads magazine.
See stories by Randi B. Hagi