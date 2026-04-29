Waynesboro YMCA installs new play technology with Augusta Health grant

Thanks to a grant from Augusta Health, the Waynesboro Family YMCA has installed new technology in their lower gym that combines virtual and physical play. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

[children running around, laughing]

On a recent morning, 15 preschoolers scampered around a gymnasium at the YMCA. This gym was the recent beneficiary of a $13,000 grant from Augusta Health, which helped pay for a " Lü Interactive Playground. " The Lü system is essentially a projector with colorful, ambient lighting and motion detecting cameras. It has a variety of games built in where kids can throw balls at targets projected on the wall, complete math and geography puzzles, or have a dance party.

[kids laughing, shouting over music]

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA The system also emits colorful, ambient lighting around the room.

The Y serves around 150 children each year through their full-day preschool, after-school programs, and summer camps. This morning, the kids jumped and danced along with the animated characters on-screen.