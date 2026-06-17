Trump administration releases preliminary agreement with Iran

Updated June 17, 2026 at 1:54 PM EDT

The Trump administration shared the details of the preliminary agreement with Iran on Wednesday, as President Trump took questions in France at the end of the G7 summit.

Senior administration officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, read the agreement in its entirety. Iran has not released any details yet.

As expected, the entire framework is fairly short and light on details — with much left to be sorted out in future negotiations.

According to the document read by the senior administration official, the U.S. and Iran "declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon" and promise "not to initiate" any further war or operation against each other.

It sets out a 60-day period — extendable if both sides agree — to negotiate a final deal.

Upon signing, it says the U.S. will begin the removal of its naval blockade and will "fully end" the blockade withing 30 days after the final deal, presuming there is one.

Iran, according to the agreement, will use its "best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days" between the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman.

The U.S. will pair with regional partners to create an at least $300 billion reconstruction and economic development fund for Iran, according to the framework. Trump, during his press conference, said the U.S. would not be directly contributing to this fund.

The U.S. also lift its sanctions against Iran as a part of reaching a final deal, according to the agreement.

Finally, the framework says Iran will not "procure or develop nuclear weapons" and the U.S. and Iran agree to make a plan to find a resolution to what happens to the stockpile of enriched uranium that Iran has. The agreement states the finer details of how to address issues of enrichment and other nuclear needs for Iran in the final deal.

Speaking to reporters in France, Trump said that Iran will "work closely" with the U.S. to turn over enriched material that's "very deep in the bowels of the Earth."

"When we have a chance, we'll do it, but in the meantime, we have cameras on every inch of it. Nobody can do it, and if they do, we'll hit them with Patriots," Trump told reporters.

He said the two sides would begin the technical discussions on the nuclear issues immediately and that any economic relief for Iran as a result of the deal will "based on merit, and it won't be from us."

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