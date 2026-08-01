'Wait Wait' for August 1, 2026: Live in Sonoma Mary Roach!

This week's show was recorded in Sonoma with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Mary Roach and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Tom Papa, and Shane Torres. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

America's New Favorite Pastime; The Worst Car Ever; Embrace Aging!

Panel Questions

The Business of Dating

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about cheapskates in the news, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Best-selling science writer Mary Roach, author of Bonk, Gulp, and Replaceable You answers our questions about sound effects

Peter talks to Mary Roach, author of the books Bonk, Gulp, Grunt, and Replaceable You. Mary plays our game called "Bonk Gulp Grunt, meet Zoom Bang Bam!" Three questions about crazy sounds

Panel Questions

A Career Cut Short; A Real Doll Gets A Real Job

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Open Barndoors Are In; Making Your Skin Soda Soft; Extra Strength Ikea

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that wrinkles are back, what's the next fashion trend in the news?



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