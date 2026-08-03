Acting AG Blanche rescinds $1.8B anti-weaponization fund in push for confirmation

Updated August 3, 2026 at 7:36 AM EDT

In a push to move his confirmation to the role forward, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche late Sunday rescinded the Justice Department's order for a controversial $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund."

The Trump administration's effort to potentially compensate allies of the president and Jan. 6 rioters was holding up Blanche's confirmation on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Two members of the panel, retiring Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina said they wanted written assurances the fund was dead.

With the rescindment, Blanche said he was formalizing in writing his testimony before the committee that the fund would not move forward. He said that no members were appointed to direct the fund, no funds were transferred and no claims were paid in connection with the effort tied to the May deal with the Internal Revenue Service.

"My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions. We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regards to the May IRS settlement," Blanche said in a statement on X. "The Department always welcomes and appreciates productive engagement with all members of Congress."

The fund was created as part of a settlement between the president and the Internal Revenue Service. Trump had previously sued over the leak of his tax returns, and a federal judge this year dismissed a $10 billion lawsuit Trump filed against the IRS ahead of the settlement. It was the first known instance of a president reaching such a settlement with the government he leads.

The fight over the fund had held up Blanche's nomination on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which had been delayed this past week to a newly scheduled hearing on Tuesday. Now, he may have addressed pending concerns enough to clear the way for his nomination as attorney general to be advanced to the full Senate floor.

A spokesperson for Cornyn also announced the outgoing senator had reached the agreement. Sen. Thom Tillis did not immediately comment on the plan, but previously said he would follow Cornyn's lead.

"Sen. Cornyn has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice, which will be issuing a formal order permanently terminating the anti-weaponization fund and making clear in a binding written document that the scope of the audit settlement is limited to only the plaintiffs, including the President, and the IRS," Cornyn spokesperson Natalie Yezbick said in a statement.

Both Cornyn and Tillis will leave their Senate seats at the end of the current term in large part thanks to Trump. In May, Cornyn lost his primary for re-election after Trump endorsed his GOP challenger Ken Paxton. Last year, Tillis announced his retirement after Trump threatened him with his own primary challenger.

In the fight over the fund, Cornyn said he wasn't the only Republican in his conference who wanted to ensure there was an end to the fund. Many argued it would hurt them politically ahead of the midterm elections, and give Democrats an edge to take back the Senate majority.

However, some legal experts have argued that despite the written agreement, the fund could be resurrected in the future with a new order reinstating the plan.

Also, Blanche could still face concerns from other members of the Senate Republican conference for a vote confirming him to the role. Some have expressed concerns about Blanche's previous role as Trump's personal attorney and his statements regarding the Jan. 6 attack. Among those who have yet to sign on their support, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Ak., has said she still needed to fully evaluate Blanche's nomination once it makes it out of committee.

And in a tightly controlled GOP-chamber, a handful of Republicans could derail any plan.

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