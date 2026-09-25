A study found a way to reduce coal dust in Newport News. Will it happen?

Over the past few years, advocates in Southeast Newport News have pushed the city to lower coal dust pollution in their neighborhood.

Residents have lived with the dark substance from nearby terminals blanketing cars and homes, infiltrating air filters and causing high rates of asthma.

Many did their own research into solutions that have been used elsewhere, such as coal domes and wind fences.

Now, community members have data to back it up.

Newport News recently released a study that evaluated potential wind fences at the two local terminals, which are owned separately by Kinder Morgan and Dominion Terminal Associates.

South Carolina-based Dust Solutions, Inc., which manufactures dust control technology, used modeling to conclude a wind fence could significantly mitigate fugitive coal dust.

The recommended concept is an 80-foot-tall, semi-porous fence to block wind from blowing dust off the terminals’ huge coal piles.

It could reduce the amount of some particles escaping by up to 89%, according to the study.

Mayor Phil Jones said the city prompted but did not pay for the analysis.

“We have leveraged private donors and private relationships in order to do this study at no cost to taxpayers,” he said.

Jones said coal dust is one of the top concerns he hears from constituents and remains a priority for his administration.

Officials estimate a wind fence would cost between $12 million and $22 million.

Jones plans to push for federal funding. The city will also launch an education campaign to share the study results with the community and outline what’s being proposed.

Photo via Dust Solutions, Inc. An example of a wind fence at a coal mine in Illinois.

Coal has been transported in the area since the 1880s, but escalated in the late 20th century.

Terminals in Norfolk and Newport News export more coal than anywhere else in the country. Millions of tons arrive by train and are loaded onto ships sent around the world.

The new study found that, without intervention, about 87-99% of coal dust particles escape the terminal under prevailing wind conditions, “transporting fine particulate matter toward surrounding areas.”

Lathaniel Kirts, a pastor and community activist, said that echoes decades of community experience.

“We knew it to be true,” he said. “But for the city to come out there to say that we know that 99% of it is leaving the terminal is a bit of validation.”

He’s optimistic a wind fence could help, as long as it’s designed and sited properly.

“I think that's a great start in terms of getting better quality air and hopefully better health impacts,” Kirts said.

He said the community wants to see the coal companies pay for the solution.

“We feel like the taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for being burdened by a billion-dollar company and their neglect of being good neighbors.”

Regardless of who pays for a fence, it would need to be constructed on company-owned property.

Dominion Terminal Associates did not respond to a request for comment.

Kinder Morgan stated in an email that it “is aware of the recently released study regarding wind fences in Newport News.”

“We continually evaluate our operations and dust-control practices and remain committed to operating in compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements,” the company wrote in the statement.

The Newport News facility uses wet suppression systems on stockpiles to minimize dust and unloads third-party railcars within an enclosed building, the company said.

“We are not currently pursuing a wind fence project at the facility.”

Jones said the city plans to continue to talk with the companies, but is focused on seeking federal funding.

Newport News does not have authority to directly regulate air quality or coal dust.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is finally gearing up to launch a long-awaited study of air quality in Southeast Newport News and Lambert’s Point in Norfolk.

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the state more than half a million dollars for the project six years ago.

It will include five regulatory-grade air monitors — three in Norfolk and two in Newport News.

DEQ said it has awarded a bid for construction and will soon work with the contractor to complete the scope of work and approach Dominion Energy to set up power feeds to each site.