VA Queer Film Festival returns to Norfolk with podcasts, docs, laughs and more

The fourth annual Virginia Queer Film Festival opens Friday at The Wave on Colley Avenue and continues with screenings and panel discussions Saturday and Sunday at Old Dominion University's Theatre.

The festival, which includes a variety of programs and 40 short films and documentaries, has an emphasis on LGBTQ+ filmmakers and subjects.

The VAQFF is the only one in the state and one of the few in the South. It has also grown in popularity, according to a news release. Submissions in the past year jumped from 48 to 101.

This year, the VAQFF has added a podcast entry called Queer Ear to highlight audio-only content. Entries include works under 30 minutes in nonfiction, fiction, podcasting and experimental storytelling. Selections will be available online during the festival; works under 10 minutes will be presented in person.

“Our vision is to elevate the spectrum of queer stories to educate, entertain and build deeper acceptance and understanding of the Southern queer experience, stated Eric Hause, president and festival director, in the news release. "While we accept submissions from all filmmakers, our mission is to foster local and regional community engagement by showcasing queer film programming, educational experiences, and social dialogue with a focus on Virginia and Southern voices.”

A couple of highlights include the Saturday afternoon screening of "Hunky Jesus," a documentary that centers on the San Francisco chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a community service and advocacy group. The event includes a Q&A with Sister Zsa Zsa Glamour.

The festival also includes the debut of the Andrew Roberts Memorial Scholarship Fund, created in memoriam of Andrew Roberts, one of the founders of the VAQFF who died unexpectedly in February. The award will go to undergraduate or graduate students in filmmaking who need funding for a film project that explores the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

General admission tickets per screening: $12, adults; $3, students; and discounts for military and adults 60 and older. General admission festival passes are $100, adults; $30, students.

The Wave, 4107 Colley Ave.; University Theatre, 4600 Hampton Blvd. Norfolk

Visit vaqff.org for schedule, tickets and more information.

