Rooftop solar program offering discounts for Virginia households

A recently expanded initiative in Virginia allows households to go solar more cheaply.

Switch Together, run by the national nonprofit Solar United Neighbors, lowers the cost of rooftop panels by pooling demand to buy them in bulk.

The program previously operated in Northern Virginia and Richmond. Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced this summer it would expand throughout Virginia, as part of her energy affordability agenda. (It is not yet available in the southwestern-most portion of the state.)

Rooftop solar systems are estimated nationwide to save the average household about $2,200 per year in electricity.

“We are taking real, practical action to address high energy costs for Virginians, protect families from future rate hikes, and meet rising energy demand,” Spanberger said in a news release . “By using the power of the free market, leveraging the Commonwealth’s buying power, and cutting out middlemen, we are creating significant discounts for families and businesses.”

The nonprofit organizes a “reverse auction,” in which vetted solar installers compete to offer competitive pricing.

The winning company — in Virginia, Convert Solar — then offers those discounted costs to participants.

Brandon Praileau, Virginia program director for Solar United Neighbors, said the purchased panels typically cost 20-30% below market value.

The cost of rooftop panels varies widely depending on a home’s size and needs, but Praileau said the average Virginia household uses a 6-to-7-kilowatt system.

With the discounted pricing, he said, such a system would cost about $16,000, which can be bought in cash or through different financing options.

Switch Together is a scaled-up version of solar co-ops the nonprofit has run for years, Praileau said. The major difference is partnering with local governments to launch educational campaigns, including direct mailers.

More than 5,100 Virginia households have signed up this year so far, including several hundred in Hampton Roads, he said.

Though solar panels are the program’s centerpiece, people can opt into other elements, such as battery storage and electric vehicle chargers.

Praileau said the program is particularly valuable in the absence of long-running federal tax credits that previously encouraged homeowners to go solar. The Trump administration revoked the tax credits last year.

Virginia does offer some incentives, such as exempting certified solar equipment from sales tax.

Dominion Energy’s net metering program allows customers with solar panels to earn bill credits for sending excess electricity onto the grid.

Expanding access to rooftop solar helps consumers to hedge against higher electricity bills and Virginia to move toward sustainable power sources, Praileau said.

“It gives a resident the opportunity to participate in the clean energy transition, to try and combat against rising energy costs, but to do it in a commonsense, affordable way.”