Norfolk redirects almost $3 million from Sheriff’s Office renovation to the Harbor Park parking deck construction

On Tuesday, the Norfolk City Council unanimously approved reallocating about $3 million originally set aside for renovating the Sheriff’s Office building over the last two years.

That renovation never happened.

Col. Mike O’Toole with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office said formal renovation plans for the original office building were never completed. City officials ultimately concluded that staying at what was meant to be a temporary office at the NOAA building at 538 Front St. was more cost-effective than investing millions in renovations as construction expenses continued to rise.

O’Toole indicated that if staffing at the new office grows, future renovations might be proposed through the city’s capital improvement plan.

Now, the millions meant to revamp the old Sheriff’s office will support the East Street Garage Project near Harbor Park.

This reallocation raises the parking deck’s total budget from $15.7 million to $18.7 million.

The Sheriff’s old administrative building at 140 East St. will be demolished, clearing space for additional parking.

City records indicate the project will now add 133 parking spaces, with 103 at ground level and 30 above in a parking deck, bringing the site to a total capacity of 624 spaces. These additions offset spaces lost during the ongoing construction of the casino near Harbor Park.

The city’s communications office confirmed via email that the parking deck was first approved last year as part of the FY 2026 budget. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall 2027.