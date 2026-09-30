'Swiping Right' at the opera: An old art form tackles a modern dilemma

Opera and online dating might not seem like they belong in the same sentence.

One is associated with centuries-old stories and a sense of formality; the other is a distinctly modern way of finding love, awkward conversations and, occasionally, disappointment.

“Swiping Right: Opera in the Age of Online Dating,” by Virginia Opera, puts the two together. The Opera will have performances in Norfolk on Friday and Sunday and in Richmond, Oct. 10 and 11.

The production is a comedic look at love, but instead of one continuous story, the roughly hour-long performance moves through dating situations and the complications that can come with meeting people online.

Director Jason Kypros has worked with the Opera in several capacities since the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, he directed video projects, including children’s operas, when live performances were not possible. After restrictions eased, he returned to directing live productions, including musical theater.

The performance begins with a cabaret-style section introducing the four performers. The singers take on different characters across several short pieces.

“Dinner for 3,” for example, follows a couple dealing with relationship problems and looking online for ways to address them. Another, “Speed Dating,” features vignettes at a speed-dating event. “Extraordinary” centers on two people meeting for the first time after communicating only online.

Kypros has a background in stand-up and improv comedy and studied at the well-known Groundlings Theatre & School in California. Rather than prescribing every movement for the performers, he likes to see what actors naturally bring to a scene and then helps them explore ways of approaching a line or moment.

He also wants the show to keep moving.

“I like a show that flows,” Kypros said, explaining his focus on making the transitions between scenes feel natural.

Although Kypros has experience working across different forms of theater, his connection to opera and his appreciation for the genre have grown through his work with Virginia Opera, the state's official opera company.

“The musicianship combined with the visual productions are an artistic feast,” Kypros said.

His connection to music also began at home. His father is a classically trained pianist, while his mother is a singer.

“Music and performance have always been near and dear to my heart,” he said.

Kypros said working with the musicians, performers and technicians at the Virginia Opera has become one of the highlights of his career. The production is another way for people to experience opera, particularly those who may not normally attend.

At its core, Kypros said, the production is about laughter. The situations onstage may not have happened to everyone, but they are experiences audiences might recognize in friends, family or themselves.

Tickets are $20. Visit vaopera.org for tickets and more information.