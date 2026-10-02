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A new report says Norfolk Naval Shipyard has to juggle aging infrastructure and massive upgrades

WHRO | By Steve Walsh
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
USS John Warner undergoes maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
Daniel DeAngelis/Norfolk Naval Shipyard
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Digital
USS John Warner undergoes maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Founded in 1767, Norfolk Naval Shipyard is the oldest of the four public shipyards. In a new report, the General Accountability Office says the shipyard has to balance spending money to upgrade old infrastructure that may have to be bulldozed in the future.

The Navy expects to spend more than $200 billion during the next 50 years to upgrade its four public shipyards. The plan began under the first Trump administration in 2018 and was greatly expanded under the Biden administration.

The GAO says Congress and the Navy need to do a better job of tracking progress. Some projects have been delayed for years, while others are over budget. The Navy concurred with the report’s findings that it should provide annual updates on all of the projects.

The Navy’s other shipyards are Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Portsmouth, Maine and Puget Sound, Washington. All of the shipyards are at least 100 years old and the average dry dock is 107-years-old, according to the report.

Norfolk is working on an expansion to handle Ford Class carriers and Virginia Class submarines. The shipyard is handling the first maintenance availability for USS Gerald R. Ford, which suffered a fire in the laundry room during its 11-month deployment to the Middle East as well as problems with its sewage system.

Ford-class carriers are larger than the older Nimitz-class and place greater demands on the power and electrical systems at the shipyards. In March, Norfolk became one of two shipyards to complete a masterplan. The shipyard has $1.26 billion of projects underway and another $2.6 billion in the design phase.
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Steve Walsh
Steve joined WHRO in 2023 to cover military and veterans. Steve has extensive experience covering the military and working in public media, most recently at KPBS in San Diego, WYIN in Gary, Indiana and WBEZ in Chicago. In the early 2000s, he embedded with members of the Indiana National Guard in Kuwait and Iraq. Steve reports for NPR’s American Homefront Project, a national public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Steve is also on the board of Military Reporters & Editors.

You can reach Steve at steve.walsh@whro.org.
See stories by Steve Walsh