Hunton YMCA breaks ground on new Norfolk home after three years in temporary space

On Wednesday, the William A. Hunton YMCA broke ground on a new facility at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Brambleton Avenue, bringing the 151-year-old branch back to its original neighborhood following three years in a temporary location.

The first phase, spanning 22,700 sq. ft., will feature an early childhood education center, administrative offices, outdoor classrooms and a playground. The facility will serve 300 children each day and offer before- and after-school programs.

In 2023, Hunton Y sold its previous building in the Tidewater Gardens public housing community to the City of Norfolk amid the St. Paul’s redevelopment .

"Your presence today is a powerful reminder that when a community comes together with a shared vision, extraordinary things can happen for generations," Hunton Y CEO Tonja Williams told the crowd of donors, city leaders and families.

W.M. Jordan Company will oversee construction. Company President Ron Lauster mentioned that site plan approval could arrive "any day now," with crews ready to mobilize within 30 days of approval. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy by early 2028.

The Hunton Y’s campaign has raised over $17 million of its $18.3 million goal for the first phase. The city contributed $6.1 million and transferred the property at Tidewater and Brbleton to the Hunton Y earlier this year.

A planned second phase would add a gym and swimming pool, and board members report that fundraising efforts for that stage are already underway.

DeKedia Knight, a Hunton Y staff member whose family has used its programs, said the new building will be a place "where children like my son can learn, grow and belong."

Established in 1875 to serve Black residents who were excluded from other YMCAs, the Hunton Y stands as the nation’s oldest independent YMCA in continuous operation.