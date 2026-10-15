In closing weeks of campaign, Rep. Jen Kiggans stumps with HHS Secretary RFK Jr. in Virginia Beach

U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R) and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. held a closed-door roundtable with medical professionals at the Regional Health Professions Center at Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach.

Afterwards, they spoke briefly with reporters, where Kennedy blamed Pennsylvania officials for six deaths from an ongoing measles outbreak.

“They were politicizing the outbreak there. They didn't want our aid. They told us that they didn't want help from the Trump administration,” Kennedy said.

Kiggans is locked in a tight race with former Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria in Virginia’s Second Congressional District. The incumbent Republican has brought in several high ranking members of the Trump administration, including Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

Virginia’s Second District has one of the highest percentages of veterans and active duty military of any district in the United States. Kiggans is a former Navy helicopter pilot while Luria is a former surface warfare officer.

Kiggans defeated Luria in 2022 in the midterm election under President Joe Biden. A Christopher Newport University poll released this week shows Luria with a three point lead, which is within the poll’s margin of error.

Also in the race are independents J. Matt Baker and Bishop Staten.

