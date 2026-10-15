Republican speakers decry "socialist barbarians" at Rockingham fundraiser

Republicans from the Shenandoah Valley and even West Virginia attended the 21st annual "Oysters with Obenshain" fundraiser at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Wednesday night. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports.

HILARY IRONS (singing): For the land of the free, and the home of the brave … [applause]

The annual fundraiser again drew elected Republicans and supporters from Front Royal and Winchester all the way to Roanoke, where they mingled, discussed politics, and met with the candidates.

Rockingham County School Board member Hilary Irons kicked off the event with the national anthem while attendees noshed on fried oysters and chicken.

Candidates, including 6th District Congressman Ben Cline and Senate candidate Bert Mizusawa delivered stump speeches and often stirred the crowd with hot-button cultural issues such as socialism and transgender youth in sports. The overriding theme among the speakers was a “fight of their lives,” with references to the Constitution and a return to America’s past as reasons to vote Republican.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, one of the night’s keynote speakers, referenced an effort following the 2025 gubernatorial election in Virginia, in which a West Virginia state senator invited rural counties in Maryland and Virginia to secede and join West Virginia.

PATRICK MORRISEY: I worry, when I look out across the way, that I see Virginia drifting towards socialism, right? It’s wrong on every level. And I know when I talk to my friends, some people say, “boy, wouldn’t it be great if West Virginia and Virginia could kind of unite again, that would be a powerful combination.” But what I will say (cheers) – yup, some of you, look, I’ve gotten petitions, I think from some of your colleagues – they want to join West Virginia.

Bridget Manley / WMRA West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey addresses the audience at the annual oysters with Obenshain fundraising event.

Not mentioned by any of the speakers or candidates were economic issues – rising gas prices, inflation, or the high cost of living. The Pew Research Center says those issues are top of mind for voters this election season. On average, goods and services cost 3.7% more than they did a year ago, and the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.43, up more than $1.20 from a year ago, according to AAA.

JOHN SLOOP: Regrettably, gas prices have gone up, but I think it’s a small price to pay. Iran was a threat to our security, so I just have a feeling that in the very near term, this war is going to be over, and oil is already flowing. The prices will come down. I think we simply need to learn delayed gratification. We want everything now, and I am willing to pay a little more at the gas pump right now, to defeat Iran.

Dr. John Sloop, a family friend and pastor to the Obenshain family, said that the fundraiser becomes more important to him every year.

SLOOP: The issues have become more and more critical, and I think as we come, we feel that more is at stake this year than possibly ever before.

Other speakers included former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares; Mizusawa, who is challenging Democrat Mark Warner for the Senate seat; as well as Cline, who is running against Democrat Beth Macy for the 6th District congressional seat.

Bridget Manley / WMRA Rep. Ben Cline, right, with Senate candidate Bert Mizusawa pose together at the fundraiser.

BEN CLINE: We’ve got to keep the socialist barbarians outside the gate. But they are beating on the gate, aren’t they? They were actually beating on the windows yesterday in Winchester.

Cline spent much of his time throwing punches at Macy, whose supporters had shown up at an event in Winchester the day before to protest. Later that day in Roanoke, Macy herself showed up at another one of his events to join the protesters, calling for a debate between her and Cline.

CLINE: This is a get-out-the-vote rally for supporters. And we had some disruptors who wanted to come in. And they were ready to holler. And we said, “This is actually for people who support Ben Cline. Do you support Ben Cline?” And they said, “Hell no!” And I said, “Then you can stay outside, and maybe, if you listen, you might hear some actual policy that makes sense.”

Macy, while campaigning Wednesday night in Clifton Forge, issued a statement to WMRA regarding Cline’s comments, saying, in part, that Cline and former Governor Glenn Youngkin made “ridiculous and inaccurate statements about her,” including the accusation that she would join “The Squad,” the informal term for the progressive faction of the Democratic caucus in Congress.

She continued, saying, “I've never said defund the police -- Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash endorsed me, and Dopesick shows the heroism of law enforcement in fighting the opioid crisis.” She finished by saying, “I still want to debate Ben, and my supporters still want him to fulfill his promise of town halls.”

Mizusawa used his time to reflect on the nation’s founding, drawing parallels between the country’s founding principles and the current political climate.

BERT MIZUSAWA: We are in a fight. We are in a fight for the future of this country. Our commonwealth’s earth is this wonderful concept called America, with our George Washington, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson. We have a special legacy in this nation. While Donald Trump says he wants to make America great again, I’m saying I want to make America “America” again. [applause]

Early voting in Virginia continues through October 31, and Election Day is November 3.