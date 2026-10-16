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Macy, Perriello increase fundraising leads over incumbent opponents

WMRA | By Randi B. Hagi
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
Virginia's 5th and 6th Congressional Districts are two of the commonwealth's five Republican-held seats in the House of Representatives.
Virginia Redistricting Commission
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WMRA
Virginia's 5th and 6th Congressional Districts are two of the commonwealth's five Republican-held seats in the House of Representatives.

Democratic candidates hoping to flip U.S. House seats representing the Shenandoah Valley and South-Central Virginia have continued to outraise their opponents, according to newly published fundraising data. WMRA’s Randi B. Hagi reports.

Virginia’s 5th and 6th Congressional Districts are represented by Republican incumbents John McGuire and Ben Cline, respectively. Both of their Democratic challengers, Tom Perriello and Beth Macy, increased their fundraising leads over their opponents through the third quarter of 2026. Fundraising reports for the period ending September 30 were due by the end of the day Thursday.

The Virginia Public Access Project reports that Perriello is ahead by more than $1 million and has raised almost $3.5 million to McGuire’s $2.2 million. Macy is ahead by $700,000 and has raised $2.6 million to Cline’s approximately $1.9 million. Historically, both districts have consistently supported Republicans for federal and statewide office over the past decade. Election Day, November 3, is fewer than three weeks away – at which point we’ll see if Democrats pulling ahead in fundraising will translate to pulling ahead at the ballot box.
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Randi B. Hagi
Randi B. Hagi first joined the WMRA team in 2019 as a freelance reporter. Her work has been featured on NPR and other NPR member stations; in The Harrisonburg Citizen, where she previously served as the assistant editor;The Mennonite; Mennonite World Review; and Eastern Mennonite University's Crossroads magazine.
See stories by Randi B. Hagi