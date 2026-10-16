Macy, Perriello increase fundraising leads over incumbent opponents
Democratic candidates hoping to flip U.S. House seats representing the Shenandoah Valley and South-Central Virginia have continued to outraise their opponents, according to newly published fundraising data. WMRA’s Randi B. Hagi reports.
Virginia’s 5th and 6th Congressional Districts are represented by Republican incumbents John McGuire and Ben Cline, respectively. Both of their Democratic challengers, Tom Perriello and Beth Macy, increased their fundraising leads over their opponents through the third quarter of 2026. Fundraising reports for the period ending September 30 were due by the end of the day Thursday.
The Virginia Public Access Project reports that Perriello is ahead by more than $1 million and has raised almost $3.5 million to McGuire’s $2.2 million. Macy is ahead by $700,000 and has raised $2.6 million to Cline’s approximately $1.9 million. Historically, both districts have consistently supported Republicans for federal and statewide office over the past decade. Election Day, November 3, is fewer than three weeks away – at which point we’ll see if Democrats pulling ahead in fundraising will translate to pulling ahead at the ballot box.