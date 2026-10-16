Macy, Perriello increase fundraising leads over incumbent opponents

Democratic candidates hoping to flip U.S. House seats representing the Shenandoah Valley and South-Central Virginia have continued to outraise their opponents, according to newly published fundraising data. WMRA’s Randi B. Hagi reports.

Virginia’s 5th and 6th Congressional Districts are represented by Republican incumbents John McGuire and Ben Cline, respectively. Both of their Democratic challengers, Tom Perriello and Beth Macy, increased their fundraising leads over their opponents through the third quarter of 2026. Fundraising reports for the period ending September 30 were due by the end of the day Thursday.