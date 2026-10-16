Ticket resellers are causing chaos at box offices in Hampton Roads. Arts organizations want lawmakers to step in.

When someone buys a ticket for a performance at the Virginia Opera, Virginia Symphony Orchestra or a local theater, they may think they’re buying the ticket directly from the arts organization. But it could be from an unconnected third-party.

Art groups around Hampton Roads say this is becoming more common — and can easily lead to customer service nightmares.

“Say their name is John Smith,” said Amanda Ivy, director of marketing at the Virginia Opera. “So they come up and they’re like, ‘I have tickets for this show.’ But when we search that name, there are no tickets under that name.”

In this situation, the fictitious Smith’s seats are under a different name — if he even has seats. Smith wouldn’t have received emails from the organization with parking information, show cancellations or other important communications about the event. And he probably overpaid.

“Our tickets range from $35 up to $200,” Ivy said. “On a ticket resale site, you're looking at paying probably $96 to $500 for the same ticket.”

That kind of markup is legal in Virginia. Brokers reselling tickets online or offsite from where the event is being held can charge whatever they want . But blame often falls on the arts organization.

“Some patrons think that we're part of a scheme to take money from them, and they're mad at us, and they think it's our fault,” said Smith Williams, vice president of marketing at the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

“I've had guests in tears, crying,” said Jordy Madaras, artistic director at Hampton Arts. “I've had guests that got angry at our box office.”

Scalpers have always been around, but Ivy said digital tickets have made it easier for middlemen. And the issue has gotten more noticeable since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Local arts organizations, including the Virginia Opera, Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Hampton Arts and Virginia Stage Company, want state lawmakers to adopt protections in the upcoming General Assembly session, including setting a markup cap and requiring disclosure if a third party is selling the ticket.

Ivy said conversations with potential sponsors for a bill are ongoing.

“We don't see a future where we can continue under this model without there being legislative change,” she said.